Left Menu

Former Sri Lankan President Calls for Unity Against 'Constitutional Dictatorship'

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged for opposition unity against attempts by the current government to establish a constitutional dictatorship. Addressing the UNP convention post-arrest, he called for joint rallies to protect democracy, claiming his arrest was politically motivated due to overseas official duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:46 IST
Former Sri Lankan President Calls for Unity Against 'Constitutional Dictatorship'
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made a public call for opposition unity in the face of what he describes as an attempt by the current government to establish a 'constitutional dictatorship.'

Speaking at the United National Party (UNP) convention, Wickremesinghe, who is 76, emphasized the need to put aside policy differences to protect the multi-party democracy of Sri Lanka. His speech comes following his arrest last month, which he claims was linked to an official overseas tour, not misconduct.

Wickremesinghe asserted that his arrest was a misuse of anti-corruption laws by the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government. The opposition showed unity by attending the UNP convention, and Wickremesinghe urged them to organize joint rallies and satyagrahas to fight for democracy.

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025