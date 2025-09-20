Former Sri Lankan President Calls for Unity Against 'Constitutional Dictatorship'

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made a public call for opposition unity in the face of what he describes as an attempt by the current government to establish a 'constitutional dictatorship.'

Speaking at the United National Party (UNP) convention, Wickremesinghe, who is 76, emphasized the need to put aside policy differences to protect the multi-party democracy of Sri Lanka. His speech comes following his arrest last month, which he claims was linked to an official overseas tour, not misconduct.

Wickremesinghe asserted that his arrest was a misuse of anti-corruption laws by the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government. The opposition showed unity by attending the UNP convention, and Wickremesinghe urged them to organize joint rallies and satyagrahas to fight for democracy.