Congress Seeks Unity: Goa's Battle Against Vote Division

In a bid to maintain a united front, the Congress party in Goa has announced plans to form alliances with like-minded parties for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections. This move is intended to prevent the fragmentation of opposition votes, according to Assembly Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

During a press briefing in Panaji, Alemao stressed the significance of the Congress's efforts to protect Goa's interests. He highlighted the party's widespread influence across the state's 40 constituencies and insisted that cooperation with other parties is crucial to thwart any attempts by the ruling BJP to divide the opposition.

With 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies up for election this year, the Congress aims to present a consolidated opposition to effectively challenge the reigning party. Alemao stressed the party's resolve to act in whatever capacity necessary to secure a favorable outcome for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)