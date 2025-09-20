Transformational Leadership: Amit Shah Highlights PM Modi's Impact on India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on his 75th birthday, citing a significant 75% reduction in violence across Kashmir, the Northeast, and Naxal-affected areas over the past decade. Shah attributes India's successful COVID management to Modi's crisis leadership and notes ongoing efforts to eliminate extremism by 2026.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday by praising the significant decrease in violence in Kashmir, the Northeast, and regions affected by left-wing extremism. Over the decade under Modi's government, violence has reportedly reduced by 75 percent.
Shah emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, highlighting examples such as surgical strikes and air strikes. He projected the complete eradication of left-wing extremism by March 31, 2026.
Additionally, Shah praised Modi's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the collective effort of central and state governments in collaboration with citizens. He also commended Modi on his inclusive policies, which have provided essential resources to 60 crore impoverished citizens across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
