Karnataka Caste Survey Fuels Political and Social Debate

Ahead of Karnataka's socio-economic and educational survey, political leaders and community seers discuss the implications of including new sub-castes like 'Vokkaliga Christians'. While BJP sees the move as divisive, the ruling Congress defends it as a step towards social justice, sparking statewide discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:35 IST
Karnataka is witnessing heated debates as a socio-economic and educational survey approaches, scheduled to include new sub-castes such as 'Vokkaliga Christians'.

Seers and political leaders from various communities convened to discuss the survey's methodology, which has sparked controversy particularly from the BJP, labeling it as an attempt to fracture Hindu unity for political objectives.

Despite opposition, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah believes the survey will inform better policies, though the 'Christian' nomenclature has been removed. The situation is prompting discussions across the state's communities, with concerns about hurried execution during Navaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

