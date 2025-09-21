Tensions Surge: Maduro and Trump in Conflict Over Alleged Drug Routes

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's President, extended an olive branch to U.S. President Donald Trump for direct dialogue, aiming to defuse current turmoil. Tensions arose after the U.S. targeted Venezuelan boats allegedly trafficking drugs, a claim disputed by Maduro.

Despite ongoing deportation flights between the two nations, Maduro insists that accusations against his government are exaggerated. Trump's administration continues its pressure campaign, with divisions emerging within his inner circle on how to approach Venezuela.

While arms build-up in the Caribbean stokes regional tensions, analysts suggest the U.S. may be hoping for internal opposition to unseat Maduro. However, both leaders seem averse to full-scale conflict, leaving room for potential diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)