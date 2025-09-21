Guinea's Pivotal Referendum: A Path to Civilian Rule or a Junta Power Grab?

On Sunday, residents in Guinea participated in a significant referendum that could permit the country's junta leader to bid for the presidency. This pivotal vote is closely scrutinized within the coup-prone region.

The referendum centers around a proposed constitution aimed at transitioning Guinea from military to civilian rule and is a prelude to anticipated elections in December. While leaders in similar West African nations like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have delayed the transition back to civilian governance, critics suggest the vote is a strategy for Gen Mamadi Doumbouya to legitimize his military rule following his 2021 coup.

Despite a lack of organized opposition due to a crackdown on dissenting parties, Doumbouya's supporters remained active, campaigning for a 'Yes' vote. The proposed constitution could extend the presidential term and was largely communicated to voters through government channels, with many citizens lacking literacy facing limited perspectives on the issue.

