Left Menu

Guinea's Pivotal Referendum: A Path to Civilian Rule or a Junta Power Grab?

Guinea is voting in a crucial referendum, potentially allowing junta leader Gen Mamadi Doumbouya to run for the presidency. The move is seen as a step towards civilian governance. However, critics argue it's a power consolidation effort, sidelining opposition and manipulating public opinion in the coup-prone region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:47 IST
Guinea's Pivotal Referendum: A Path to Civilian Rule or a Junta Power Grab?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea

On Sunday, residents in Guinea participated in a significant referendum that could permit the country's junta leader to bid for the presidency. This pivotal vote is closely scrutinized within the coup-prone region.

The referendum centers around a proposed constitution aimed at transitioning Guinea from military to civilian rule and is a prelude to anticipated elections in December. While leaders in similar West African nations like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have delayed the transition back to civilian governance, critics suggest the vote is a strategy for Gen Mamadi Doumbouya to legitimize his military rule following his 2021 coup.

Despite a lack of organized opposition due to a crackdown on dissenting parties, Doumbouya's supporters remained active, campaigning for a 'Yes' vote. The proposed constitution could extend the presidential term and was largely communicated to voters through government channels, with many citizens lacking literacy facing limited perspectives on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025