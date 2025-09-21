Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Insults at BJP Rally in Bihar

The BJP alleged that abusive remarks were made against Prime Minister Modi's late mother during an RJD event led by Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD dismissed the claim, calling the circulating video doctored. The incident stirred political tensions as Bihar prepares for upcoming elections, with accusations and denials running high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:46 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Insults at BJP Rally in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar has become increasingly volatile following allegations by the BJP that RJD members hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a political yatra led by Tejashwi Yadav. A video allegedly depicting the incident has stirred controversy, with claims and counterclaims dominating the discourse.

While Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned the profanity, describing it as an 'insult to democracy,' and called for accountability from Yadav, the RJD has categorically denied these allegations. RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan accused the BJP of diverting focus from core electoral issues, dismissing the video as 'doctored.'

This incident underlines the intensifying electoral atmosphere as both parties prepare for imminent assembly polls. With the BJP rallying support over the allegations, and the RJD poised to challenge them, political dynamics in Bihar are heating up, portraying an aggressive electoral battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025