Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Insults at BJP Rally in Bihar

The political landscape in Bihar has become increasingly volatile following allegations by the BJP that RJD members hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a political yatra led by Tejashwi Yadav. A video allegedly depicting the incident has stirred controversy, with claims and counterclaims dominating the discourse.

While Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned the profanity, describing it as an 'insult to democracy,' and called for accountability from Yadav, the RJD has categorically denied these allegations. RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan accused the BJP of diverting focus from core electoral issues, dismissing the video as 'doctored.'

This incident underlines the intensifying electoral atmosphere as both parties prepare for imminent assembly polls. With the BJP rallying support over the allegations, and the RJD poised to challenge them, political dynamics in Bihar are heating up, portraying an aggressive electoral battle ahead.

