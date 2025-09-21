Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: A High-Stakes Political Contest

The stage is set for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Assam, with 316 candidates vying for 40 coveted seats. Voting will commence from 7.30 am to 4 pm, according to a spokesperson from the Assam State Election Commission.

Security measures have been ramped up to ensure a peaceful election day. This year's contest features intense campaigning, particularly from Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited all five districts under BTC, as the BJP is contesting without alliances for the first time.

In addition to the BJP, the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) have also been vigorously canvassing for votes across Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Udalguri, and Tamulpur. The election process will conclude by September 28, with votes being counted on September 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)