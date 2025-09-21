Left Menu

Call for AIIMS in Kerala Gains Momentum Amid Political Tug-of-War

Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasized the urgency of establishing AIIMS in Alappuzha, citing the district's lag in health infrastructure. Amid political and public support, Gopi warned that political hindrances might redirect the project to Thrissur. The issue underscores the broader healthcare development needs of various districts in Kerala.

Updated: 21-09-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi reiterated his call for establishing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Alappuzha, stating it is crucial for the development of this coastal district. Alappuzha lags significantly behind other districts in Kerala in terms of health infrastructure, Gopi noted.

During a visit to the area, Gopi highlighted comparisons with other districts, pointing out that Alappuzha is even behind Idukki. He suggested that political opposition might force the relocation of the project to Thrissur, his constituency, if necessary. As the first BJP MP from Kerala, he plans to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

The demand for AIIMS in Alappuzha received backing from senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Meanwhile, students from Kasaragod sent a mass memorandum to prominent leaders, urging them to prioritize AIIMS in their region due to its dire need for healthcare infrastructure. The BJP has accused the state government of stalling the project by not providing land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

