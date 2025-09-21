Mumbai Civic Polls: Thackeray Cousins Set to Unite Amid Political Tensions
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena plan to equally split seats in their strongholds for Mumbai’s civic elections, adopting a 60:40 formula for other areas. As formal alliance talks progress, sources suggest a declaration by Diwali. The BMC elections are pivotal, with Mumbai housing 227 wards.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are on the verge of finalizing an alliance for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, planning to equally split seats in areas of influence, while adopting a 60:40 formula elsewhere, sources reveal.
This strategic collaboration between Uddhav Thackeray's and Raj Thackeray's factions could be formalized by Diwali, just before the municipal elections' first phase, highlighting the stakes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's contest.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court mandated the completion of state local body polls by January 2026, adding pressure to the ongoing political maneuvers in Maharashtra.
