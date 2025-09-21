Britain Set to Recognize Palestinian State Amid Controversy

In a major policy shift, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to declare Britain's recognition of a Palestinian state. The announcement is expected on Sunday despite facing considerable opposition from Israel and a lack of support from the United States, Britain's closest ally.

By taking this step, Britain aligns itself with over 140 United Nations members acknowledging Palestinian statehood. The decision carries symbolic significance, considering Britain's historic role as a staunch ally of Israel, amplified by its pivotal contribution to establishing a modern Israeli state post-World War II.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasized that this recognition is a catalyst for advancing the stalled peace process towards a two-state solution. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed disapproval, showcasing the political rift this decision may deepen.

(With inputs from agencies.)