World Affairs Unfold: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Shifts

In a fervent address, Pope Leo condemned the forced exile of Gaza civilians, urging an end to violence and revenge. His remarks coincide with escalating military operations by Israel in the city's conflict-ridden zones.

Russia launched an intensive drone and missile strike on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. This attack, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, underscores the continued deterioration of Ukrainian-Russian relations.

Political shifts advance as the UK plans to recognize a Palestinian state, marking a significant policy shift, while President Trump threatens Afghanistan over the Bagram air base, emphasizing ongoing global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)