World Affairs Unfold: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Shifts

Global tensions rise as Pope Leo condemns the forced displacement in Gaza. Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine with deadly outcomes. Trump issues threats over Afghanistan's air base control as Europe grapples with a major cyberattack. Meanwhile, UK plans to recognize Palestine, and Israel progresses on a Syria pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:30 IST
In a fervent address, Pope Leo condemned the forced exile of Gaza civilians, urging an end to violence and revenge. His remarks coincide with escalating military operations by Israel in the city's conflict-ridden zones.

Russia launched an intensive drone and missile strike on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. This attack, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, underscores the continued deterioration of Ukrainian-Russian relations.

Political shifts advance as the UK plans to recognize a Palestinian state, marking a significant policy shift, while President Trump threatens Afghanistan over the Bagram air base, emphasizing ongoing global geopolitical tensions.

