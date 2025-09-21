India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition

Australia, Canada, and the UK have recently acknowledged Palestine as a state, leading to strong criticism from the Congress party against the Modi government for its current stance on the issue.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Indian government of moral cowardice in its Palestine policy over the past twenty months, contrasting this with India's initial formal recognition of Palestinian statehood in 1988. The recent declarations by Commonwealth countries, including coordinated efforts led by the UK's Prime Minister, have brought India's policies into sharper focus.

The Modi administration remains under scrutiny for its silence on Israel's actions in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, despite India's history of supporting a peaceful two-state solution and its recent UN vote in favor of such a resolution.