Left Menu

India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition

Countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK have recognized Palestine as a state, causing the Congress to criticize India's stance as morally cowardice. Although India recognized Palestine in 1988, its recent policies have sparked controversy, especially amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:33 IST
India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Australia, Canada, and the UK have recently acknowledged Palestine as a state, leading to strong criticism from the Congress party against the Modi government for its current stance on the issue.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Indian government of moral cowardice in its Palestine policy over the past twenty months, contrasting this with India's initial formal recognition of Palestinian statehood in 1988. The recent declarations by Commonwealth countries, including coordinated efforts led by the UK's Prime Minister, have brought India's policies into sharper focus.

The Modi administration remains under scrutiny for its silence on Israel's actions in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, despite India's history of supporting a peaceful two-state solution and its recent UN vote in favor of such a resolution.

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025