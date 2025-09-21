Netanyahu's Firm Stance Against Palestinian Statehood

In a firm rebuttal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River 'will not happen.'

His statement followed Britain's and other Western allies' decision to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, a move interpreted as a mark of displeasure with Israel.

Netanyahu accused these foreign leaders of awarding a 'prize' to Hamas and plans to discuss Israel's response with President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the US.

