Netanyahu's Firm Stance Against Palestinian Statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River 'will not happen,' responding to the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain and other Western allies. He criticized their actions as rewarding Hamas and plans to meet President Trump for further discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:38 IST
Netanyahu's Firm Stance Against Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Prime Minister
In a firm rebuttal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River 'will not happen.'

His statement followed Britain's and other Western allies' decision to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, a move interpreted as a mark of displeasure with Israel.

Netanyahu accused these foreign leaders of awarding a 'prize' to Hamas and plans to discuss Israel's response with President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

