Netanyahu Denounces Recognition of Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada, and Australia, describing it as a 'huge reward to terrorism.'

Netanyahu firmly stated that under his watch, a Palestinian state will not materialize west of the Jordan River, reinforcing his long-held stance.

He mentioned that Israel's official response would be disclosed following his return from the United States, where he is scheduled to have talks with President Donald Trump.

