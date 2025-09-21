Left Menu

Netanyahu Denounces Recognition of Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposes the recognition of a Palestinian state by nations like Britain, Canada, and Australia, deeming it a 'huge reward to terrorism'. He asserts that a Palestinian state will not be formed west of the Jordan River, and promises Israel's response after meeting with President Trump in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:39 IST
Netanyahu Denounces Recognition of Palestinian State
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada, and Australia, describing it as a 'huge reward to terrorism.'

Netanyahu firmly stated that under his watch, a Palestinian state will not materialize west of the Jordan River, reinforcing his long-held stance.

He mentioned that Israel's official response would be disclosed following his return from the United States, where he is scheduled to have talks with President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025