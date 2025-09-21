Netanyahu Denounces Recognition of Palestinian State
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposes the recognition of a Palestinian state by nations like Britain, Canada, and Australia, deeming it a 'huge reward to terrorism'. He asserts that a Palestinian state will not be formed west of the Jordan River, and promises Israel's response after meeting with President Trump in the United States.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada, and Australia, describing it as a 'huge reward to terrorism.'
Netanyahu firmly stated that under his watch, a Palestinian state will not materialize west of the Jordan River, reinforcing his long-held stance.
He mentioned that Israel's official response would be disclosed following his return from the United States, where he is scheduled to have talks with President Donald Trump.
