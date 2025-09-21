Left Menu

Nepal's New Cabinet: A Fresh Political Dawn

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki expanded her cabinet by including five new ministers. This move aims to stabilize governance after previous political turmoil. New ministers, sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, will handle portfolios like Industry, Education, Health, ICT, and Agriculture. The interim government will operate until the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:44 IST
Nepal's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as Prime Minister Sushila Karki augmented her cabinet with five freshly appointed ministers, boosting its number to nine. This strategic move comes at a time of uncertainty following the exit of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

In a ceremony scheduled at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahavir Pun, Sangita Kaushal Mishra, Jagadish Kharel, and Madan Pariyar will take their oaths. Each minister will helm crucial portfolios, driving efforts in industry, education, health, communications, and agriculture.

The revamped cabinet reflects Karki's commitment to addressing public discontent, particularly from younger generations protesting against corruption. The interim government is set to hold office until the elections on March 5, offering a new phase in Nepal's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

