Empowering the Red Flag: CPI Congress Sparks Revolutionary Spirit

CPI general secretary D Raja called for strengthening the Left to shape India's political future and oust the BJP. At the 25th CPI Congress in Chandigarh, he urged resistance against perceived fascism under RSS influence and highlighted CPI's role in India's independence and worker's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:55 IST
The Communist Party of India (CPI) is rallying to fortify its influence nationwide to assert significant control over India's political trajectory. General Secretary D Raja, during a rally marking the start of the 25th CPI Congress in Chandigarh, fervently urged for the BJP's expulsion and criticized the RSS as a fascist entity seeking a theocratic India.

Highlighting the historical sacrifices of the CPI, Raja underscored the party's role in key movements against colonial rule. In this centenary year of the CPI, over 800 delegates converged to discuss uniting leftist forces for a collective fight defending workers' and farmers' interests alongside safeguarding democracy.

The congress, imbued with revolutionary songs and slogans, also addressed issues like job creation and welfare state erosion under the current government, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional values against the BJP and RSS's strategies perceived as anti-democratic.

