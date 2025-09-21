Stalin Pledges to Safeguard Muslim Rights Amid Political Criticism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reaffirmed his party's commitment to the Muslim community, promising to protect and secure their rights against the BJP and AIADMK's policies. Addressing a gathering, Stalin criticized the BJP-led Centre for the Waqf law amendment and praised the DMK's legal efforts to secure a stay from the Supreme Court on contentious provisions.

The Chief Minister also condemned AIADMK's stance on the CAA and triple talaq, attributing defections of Muslim leaders to AIADMK's "betrayal." Citing past collaboration between DMK's founders, he underscored the party's historical ties to the Muslim community.

Stalin highlighted his government's numerous welfare initiatives for Muslims, including reservations and educational content on Prophet Muhammad. He called for resolving the Gaza situation and reiterated DMK's commitment to support when Muslims face challenges, promising the DMK will always stand with them.

(With inputs from agencies.)