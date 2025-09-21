Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions
In a significant political development, Britain, Canada, and Australia officially recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday, expressing frustration over the ongoing war in Gaza and advocating for a two-state solution. The decision has sparked varied reactions from global leaders, further intensifying the discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, condemning the Israeli government's continuous bombardment. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed these sentiments, offering partnership for a peaceful future for both Palestine and Israel.
However, Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, criticized the recognition, labeling it a reward for terrorism. The move has incited strong reactions from both Palestinian figures, who view it as a step towards peace, and Israeli opponents, who warn of diplomatic fallout.
