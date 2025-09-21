Left Menu

Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

In response to ongoing conflict in Gaza, Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized a Palestinian state. This decision is seen as a move to advance the two-state solution. The recognition comes amidst escalating violence and differing international views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

21-09-2025
In a significant political development, Britain, Canada, and Australia officially recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday, expressing frustration over the ongoing war in Gaza and advocating for a two-state solution. The decision has sparked varied reactions from global leaders, further intensifying the discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, condemning the Israeli government's continuous bombardment. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed these sentiments, offering partnership for a peaceful future for both Palestine and Israel.

However, Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, criticized the recognition, labeling it a reward for terrorism. The move has incited strong reactions from both Palestinian figures, who view it as a step towards peace, and Israeli opponents, who warn of diplomatic fallout.

