Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood
Australia, Canada, and the UK have recently recognized Palestine as a state, a move criticized by India's Congress party. The Congress accuses the Modi government of having a 'shameful' policy towards Palestine in recent years. India had recognized Palestinian statehood in 1988 and supported a two-state solution.
The recent decision by Australia, Canada, and the UK to recognize Palestine as a state has sparked a rebuke from India's Congress party. The party criticized the Modi administration for what it described as a 'shameful' approach to Palestine in the last 20 months.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted this development and noted that India was among the first countries to recognize Palestinian statehood back in 1988. His sentiments were echoed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who emphasized India's long-standing support for the Palestinian struggle.
The coordinated actions of the Commonwealth nations, as reported, have added a new dimension to international relations concerning the Israel-Palestine issue. Meanwhile, India's official stance remains committed to a negotiated two-state solution, advocating dialogue and diplomacy for resolving ongoing conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
