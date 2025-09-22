Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty
Brazilians across all states protested against possible amnesty for former President Jair Bolsonaro, convicted of attempting a coup. Influential artists spearheaded the demonstrations. Polls reveal a nation divided over Bolsonaro, with half supporting his imprisonment. Legislative proposals for his amnesty are pending Senate approval.
In a unified outcry, Brazilians in all 26 states and the Federal District took to the streets to protest potential amnesty for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies, convicted of attempting a coup. The protests were ignited after the lower house advanced a constitutional amendment complicating arrests of lawmakers.
The legislative body further accelerated discussions on a right-wing bill potentially granting amnesty to Bolsonaro and supporters involved in the January 2023 insurrection. Bolsonaro, sentenced to over 27 years in prison for trying to remain in power post-election loss, denied any misconduct.
Prominent artists like Caetano Veloso, Chico Buarque, and Gilberto Gil helped rally opposition, recalling their resistance against past political oppression. As Brazil's public remains divided on Bolsonaro's fate, with a majority favoring his jailing, ongoing debates in the Senate will determine the outcome of these contentious proposals.
