Senator Ted Cruz Advocates Raising Pilot Retirement Age Internationally

Senator Ted Cruz, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, has called on President Donald Trump to lend his support to raising the mandatory pilot retirement age at an international level to 67. In a letter obtained by Reuters, Cruz emphasized the need for U.S. leadership on this issue during an important United Nations aviation meeting in Montreal.

Cruz addressed Trump directly, advocating for the U.S. to spearhead efforts to adjust the pilot retirement age on the global stage, potentially even considering abolishing the requirement entirely. This move follows the domestic decision in 2023, where Congress dismissed proposals to raise the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.

Despite Congress' rejection, international guidelines maintain restrictions on pilots over the age of 65, preventing them from flying in most countries outside the United States. By championing a change, Cruz aims to align U.S. policy with evolving international standards.

