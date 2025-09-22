High-Stakes Showdown in Bodoland: Voters Turnout En Masse for BTC Elections
The Bodoland Territorial Council elections commenced in Assam under stringent security measures. With 316 candidates vying for 40 seats, the elections are a crucial battle primarily between UPPL and BPF. The contest sees BJP, Congress, and local parties fighting for influence, with results expected on September 26.
The Bodoland Territorial Council elections are underway in Assam, marked by heightened security across five districts: Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. Polling opened at 7:30 am with eager voters lining up outside 3,359 polling stations.
A total of 26,58,153 eligible voters, including 13,34,600 women, are casting their ballots for 40 council seats. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has encouraged voters to participate in the election, emphasizing the significance of each vote in shaping the Bodoland Territorial Region's future.
The elections see a fierce competition primarily between the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), as BJP, running without alliances, and Congress vie for power. The UPPL currently holds power in coalition with the BJP and Gana Suraksha Party, with results anticipated on September 26.
