Debate Ignites Over Meat Sale Restrictions During Navratri Festival

The Samajwadi Party criticizes the call for closing non-veg shops during Navratri as a divisive tactic. Highlighting India's diverse religious community, SP leader ST Hasan denounces restrictions on food choices and questions why luxury hotels remain unaffected, whereas other shops face closures during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:51 IST
Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions have risen over the proposal to shut non-vegetarian shops during the Navratri festival, with Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan denouncing the move as a ploy to create religious division. Hasan argued the nation is home to diverse communities including Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs, all of whom consume non-vegetarian food.

Addressing the inconsistency of targeting smaller shops while allowing five-star hotels to continue serving meat, Hasan questioned why such measures are proposed, primarily focusing on political polarization rather than equitable treatment. He stressed that Hindu traditions do not universally mandate abstaining from meat during Navratri.

In contrast, Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh backed the restrictions, stating that Western enterprises must respect the festival's sanctity. Meanwhile, the colorful and devotional Shardiya Navratri celebrations continue nationwide, marked by worship, rituals, and cultural events dedicated to Goddess Durga's divine feminine energy.

