Congress's 'Second War of Independence': Bihar Hosts Crucial Meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and key party figure Rahul Gandhi marked their presence at a significant working committee meeting held in Bihar on September 24. Krishna Allavaru, AICC's Bihar in-charge, emphasized that the assembly polls this year necessitate Congress's intensified focus on the region.

Allavaru highlighted Congress's active role as akin to fighting a 'second war of Independence' in Bihar, responding to alleged electoral misconduct by the ruling BJP. Prime Minister Modi, he claimed, resorts to 'unfair means' to clinch votes, warranting this political resurgence by Congress.

The working committee meeting is crucial, given the impending elections. The talks are steering toward a concrete seat-sharing arrangement within the INDIA bloc. Despite skepticism from Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Congress shows a willingness to contest elections independently if needed.