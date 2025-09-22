Congress's 'Second War of Independence': Bihar Hosts Crucial Meeting
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attended a pivotal working committee meeting in Bihar, where Congress is aiming to reshape its influence ahead of the assembly polls. The leadership is asserting a 'second war of Independence' against BJP, amid seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA bloc.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and key party figure Rahul Gandhi marked their presence at a significant working committee meeting held in Bihar on September 24. Krishna Allavaru, AICC's Bihar in-charge, emphasized that the assembly polls this year necessitate Congress's intensified focus on the region.
Allavaru highlighted Congress's active role as akin to fighting a 'second war of Independence' in Bihar, responding to alleged electoral misconduct by the ruling BJP. Prime Minister Modi, he claimed, resorts to 'unfair means' to clinch votes, warranting this political resurgence by Congress.
The working committee meeting is crucial, given the impending elections. The talks are steering toward a concrete seat-sharing arrangement within the INDIA bloc. Despite skepticism from Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Congress shows a willingness to contest elections independently if needed.
