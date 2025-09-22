Left Menu

Congress's 'Second War of Independence': Bihar Hosts Crucial Meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attended a pivotal working committee meeting in Bihar, where Congress is aiming to reshape its influence ahead of the assembly polls. The leadership is asserting a 'second war of Independence' against BJP, amid seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:39 IST
Congress's 'Second War of Independence': Bihar Hosts Crucial Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and key party figure Rahul Gandhi marked their presence at a significant working committee meeting held in Bihar on September 24. Krishna Allavaru, AICC's Bihar in-charge, emphasized that the assembly polls this year necessitate Congress's intensified focus on the region.

Allavaru highlighted Congress's active role as akin to fighting a 'second war of Independence' in Bihar, responding to alleged electoral misconduct by the ruling BJP. Prime Minister Modi, he claimed, resorts to 'unfair means' to clinch votes, warranting this political resurgence by Congress.

The working committee meeting is crucial, given the impending elections. The talks are steering toward a concrete seat-sharing arrangement within the INDIA bloc. Despite skepticism from Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Congress shows a willingness to contest elections independently if needed.

TRENDING

1
Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

 Global
2
Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

 Global
4
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025