Political Tensions Flare: Goa's Opposition Protests Spark Controversy

In Goa, tensions have escalated following a protest led by AAP MLA Venzy Viegas over an attack on social activist Rama Kankonkar. This protest, involving prominent political figures, morphed into a controversy with the BJP accusing Viegas of trespassing into their office.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP denied any wrongdoing, rejecting the BJP's demand for an apology and stating the protest aimed to highlight injustice against Kankonkar. AAP maintains that Viegas never entered the BJP premises.

BJP Goa spokesman Krishna (Daji) Salkar condemned the act during a press conference, emphasizing respect in protests. AAP Goa president Amit Palekar countered, saying the protest reflected public frustration and refusing a politicized apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)