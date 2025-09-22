Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: A New Chapter in US-India Trade Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the UN General Assembly, amid tensions over tariffs on Indian acquisitions of Russian oil. The discussions aim to expedite a trade agreement as India and US leaders engage in high-level bilateral meetings.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in bilateral discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the outset of the UN General Assembly's 80th session.

This crucial face-to-face meeting, held at Lotte New York Palace, comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on India for its purchase of Russian oil. This development has raised the levies on India to a considerable 50%.

Concurrent with these talks, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal leads a delegation aiming for an expedited trade agreement with the US as both nations strive for a mutually beneficial resolution. Positive dialogues are anticipated as the UNGA sessions progress.

