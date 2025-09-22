Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Decline

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee claims the BJP's recent loss in Lok Sabha elections influenced GST rate cuts. He alleges the BJP manipulates taxes based on electoral success, with no prior reductions. Banerjee criticizes BJP's governance, particularly its handling of state funds and demonetisation's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:14 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP's diminishing majority in the Lok Sabha has directly led to the recent GST rate cuts announced by the Centre. He drew a parallel between the BJP's electoral losses and their policy decisions, critiquing what he called the 'GST Loot Utsav' of previous years.

Banerjee questioned the shifts in GST rates, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of a 'GST Bachat Utsav' as an indication of political maneuvering. He asserted that tax relief measures had not been extended to the public previously, linking these economic strategies to upcoming electoral challenges and accusing the BJP of financially sidelining states governed by opposition parties.

Addressing issues of federal governance and transparency, Banerjee condemned the withholding of state funds and demanded accountability for past actions, including demonetisation. He further criticized the BJP for using central agencies to target political opponents and questioned the party's commitment to fairness in fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

