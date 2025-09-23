Left Menu

Diplomacy in Focus: Jaishankar Meets with US Envoy at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor at the UNGA session. They aim to strengthen US-India relations. Jaishankar also discussed pressing bilateral and international issues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid ongoing trade discussions.

23-09-2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, signaling aims to foster a stronger US-India partnership.

The meeting was noted by the State Department Bureau, highlighting a mutual desire to advance bilateral relations. Prior, Jaishankar engaged with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, covering various crucial topics.

These discussions took place amidst fresh trade tensions due to increased tariffs on India linked to its Russian oil acquisitions. Jaishankar's visit to New York includes several other diplomatic engagements and a significant address at the UNGA.

