Zelenskiy Calls for Action at UN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. He plans to discuss new sanctions on Russia with U.S. President Donald Trump and seek security assurances from Europe and the U.S. for resolving the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has touched down in New York, according to a source. The trip comes as he readies himself for high-stakes meetings, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Zelenskiy aims to make a strong case for imposing fresh sanctions on Russia. His agenda includes crucial discussions about potential security guarantees from European countries and the United States, viewed as critical by Kyiv for achieving a sustainable resolution to the conflict initiated by Russia.
The conflict, ongoing since Russia's aggressive actions, remains a significant point of debate and concern for international leaders gathering at the assembly. Zelenskiy's presence underscores Ukraine's urgent need for international support.
