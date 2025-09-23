Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Action at UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. He plans to discuss new sanctions on Russia with U.S. President Donald Trump and seek security assurances from Europe and the U.S. for resolving the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:57 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for Action at UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has touched down in New York, according to a source. The trip comes as he readies himself for high-stakes meetings, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskiy aims to make a strong case for imposing fresh sanctions on Russia. His agenda includes crucial discussions about potential security guarantees from European countries and the United States, viewed as critical by Kyiv for achieving a sustainable resolution to the conflict initiated by Russia.

The conflict, ongoing since Russia's aggressive actions, remains a significant point of debate and concern for international leaders gathering at the assembly. Zelenskiy's presence underscores Ukraine's urgent need for international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
2
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India
3
Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

 Global
4
Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025