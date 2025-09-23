Left Menu

Palestinian Statehood: A Right, Not a Reward

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that Palestinian statehood is a fundamental right during a high-level meeting. The initiative seeks to revitalize discussions on establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel. The Israeli government, however, opposes Palestinian statehood, arguing it would benefit Hamas.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asserted that Palestinian statehood is a fundamental right, not something that should be perceived as a reward, during a critical gathering of world leaders on Monday.

The meeting aimed to breathe new life into efforts to establish a Palestinian state existing harmoniously alongside Israel. However, the push for Palestinian sovereignty faces staunch opposition from Israel's government, which contends that granting statehood would effectively reward Hamas, the militant group it views as a significant threat.

These statements underscore the ongoing geopolitical tensions and challenges in reaching a consensus on the future of the Israeli-Palestinian relationship.

