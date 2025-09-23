Syria Seeks New Era of International Relations

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa made a historic appearance on Monday, meeting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York as he seeks to expand Syria's ties with Western nations. This marks the first time in nearly 60 years that a Syrian leader has attended the UN General Assembly.

Breaking away from a turbulent era under Assad's leadership, al-Sharaa's presence at the UN symbolizes Syria's renewed efforts to restore its image globally. Despite his past connections with the militant group al-Qaida, al-Sharaa is working to rebuild diplomatic relations with Arab countries and the West.

In conversations with U.S. officials, al-Sharaa pressed for the removal of remaining sanctions to ensure Syria's economic recovery and stability. While discussions on joining the Abraham Accords remain uncertain, the prospect of new security arrangements signals a possible shift in regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)