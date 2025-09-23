FDA's Warning on Tylenol Use in Pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will instruct doctors to counsel pregnant women against the use of Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, because it may increase the risk of autism.

He stated, 'Taking Tylenol is not good. I'll say it—it's not good.'

As a result, the FDA is strongly recommending that pregnant women limit their use of Tylenol unless it is medically necessary.

