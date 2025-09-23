Left Menu

FDA's Warning on Tylenol Use in Pregnancy

U.S. President Trump announced that the FDA advises doctors to caution pregnant women against using Tylenol, known as acetaminophen, due to an increased risk of autism. The FDA emphasizes limiting Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:30 IST
FDA's Warning on Tylenol Use in Pregnancy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will instruct doctors to counsel pregnant women against the use of Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, because it may increase the risk of autism.

He stated, 'Taking Tylenol is not good. I'll say it—it's not good.'

As a result, the FDA is strongly recommending that pregnant women limit their use of Tylenol unless it is medically necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

 Global
2
Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

 New Zealand
3
Western Nations Rally to Aid Gaza's Medical Crisis

Western Nations Rally to Aid Gaza's Medical Crisis

 United States
4
Gavi to Undergo Knee Surgery Amid Barca's Injury Challenges

Gavi to Undergo Knee Surgery Amid Barca's Injury Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025