FDA's Warning on Tylenol Use in Pregnancy
U.S. President Trump announced that the FDA advises doctors to caution pregnant women against using Tylenol, known as acetaminophen, due to an increased risk of autism. The FDA emphasizes limiting Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will instruct doctors to counsel pregnant women against the use of Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, because it may increase the risk of autism.
He stated, 'Taking Tylenol is not good. I'll say it—it's not good.'
As a result, the FDA is strongly recommending that pregnant women limit their use of Tylenol unless it is medically necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
