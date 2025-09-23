Freedom for Alaa Abd el-Fattah: A Pivotal Moment for Egyptian Activism

In a significant development for human rights in Egypt, prominent Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has been released from prison after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pardoned him alongside five others. This decision marks a milestone for political activism in Egypt.

Abd el-Fattah has become Egypt's most recognized political detainee due to his continuous opposition to governmental crackdowns. His prolonged imprisonment galvanized international advocacy for his freedom. Upon his release, his family expressed relief but emphasized the continued need for action to free all political prisoners in the country.

The UK, with Abd el-Fattah holding British citizenship since 2021, has warmly welcomed his release. British officials and activists had consistently campaigned for Abd el-Fattah's freedom, highlighting his case on an international stage, including during Egypt's hosting of the COP27 summit in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)