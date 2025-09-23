In Guinea, over 90% of voters supported a constitutional referendum likely to enable Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, head of the country's junta, to run for president. This pivotal decision, watched closely in West Africa, represents a transition from military to civilian rule amid criticism and demands for a referendum boycott.

The referendum, with a 91.4% turnout in most polling stations, has prompted both domestic and international attention. Critics view it as a power grab, while supporters hope Doumbouya's leadership boosts Guinea towards prosperity. Despite not confirming his candidacy, Doumbouya remains central to the campaign to legitimize his rule.

Human rights organizations highlight the regime's suppression of dissent, including media and political party restrictions. Yet, many Guineans are inspired by Doumbouya's vision, citing infrastructure improvements under his rule. The international community now faces a complex political landscape as elections loom without a set date.

