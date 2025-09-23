Left Menu

Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the critical importance of India's relationship with the U.S. during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The discussions centered on trade, defense, and energy, aiming to enhance bilateral ties and promote a free Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:05 IST
Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a pivotal meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the significance of India's relationship with the United States. As he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio expressed appreciation for New Delhi's consistent engagement on various bilateral issues, including trade, defense, and energy.

Rubio and Jaishankar discussed a broad spectrum of bilateral and international issues currently at stake. They agreed on the crucial need for sustained engagement to make progress in priority areas, asserting their commitment to fostering a more open and free Indo-Pacific region through continued collaboration, including through the Quad.

The interaction marked the first face-to-face dialogue between Rubio and Jaishankar amid recent tensions over trade and tariffs. Both nations remain focused on concluding a Bilateral Trade Agreement intended to significantly boost their economic engagement by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

