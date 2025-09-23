Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Slams GST Policies, Labels Them 'Nation's Loot'

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticizes the Central government's GST policies, accusing them of harming income and businesses over eight years. He argues that recent GST rate rationalization won't significantly benefit citizens. Meanwhile, a 'GST Bachat Utsav' celebrates tax reductions on specific vehicles, aiming to pass benefits to consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:00 IST
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has launched a scathing attack on the Central government, alleging that its Goods and Services Tax (GST) policies have been detrimental to average citizens' income and crippled businesses for nearly a decade. He criticized what he termed as 'wrong' GST rates imposed over the past eight years.

Addressing reporters in Raipur, Baghel took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recycling old promises about job creation and business support. He questioned the efficacy of GST rate rationalization, suggesting it offers minimal relief to citizens, with reductions translating to negligible savings.

The recent GST reform, implemented on September 22 following the 56th GST Council meeting, reduces five GST slabs to two. However, a hefty 40% tax applies to luxury and so-called 'sin' goods. Simultaneously, the 'GST Bachat Utsav' across the nation highlights reduced taxes on certain vehicles, benefiting consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

