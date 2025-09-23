Bhupesh Baghel Slams GST Policies, Labels Them 'Nation's Loot'

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has launched a scathing attack on the Central government, alleging that its Goods and Services Tax (GST) policies have been detrimental to average citizens' income and crippled businesses for nearly a decade. He criticized what he termed as 'wrong' GST rates imposed over the past eight years.

Addressing reporters in Raipur, Baghel took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recycling old promises about job creation and business support. He questioned the efficacy of GST rate rationalization, suggesting it offers minimal relief to citizens, with reductions translating to negligible savings.

The recent GST reform, implemented on September 22 following the 56th GST Council meeting, reduces five GST slabs to two. However, a hefty 40% tax applies to luxury and so-called 'sin' goods. Simultaneously, the 'GST Bachat Utsav' across the nation highlights reduced taxes on certain vehicles, benefiting consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)