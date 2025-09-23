CPI(M) Delegation Embarks on Strategic Exchange with China's CPC
A six-member CPI(M) delegation, led by MA Baby, is visiting China from September 23-30. Invited by the International Department of the CPC, the visit aims to strengthen party-to-party ties. It features talks with the CPC leadership, with prominent members like Mohd Salim and K Hemalata participating.
A six-member delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), headed by general secretary MA Baby, has embarked on a week-long visit to China. Organized at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party's International Department, this visit is part of ongoing party-to-party exchanges.
The delegation, which includes notable politburo members like Mohd Salim and Central Committee members such as K Hemalata, departed for Beijing late Monday night. Their visit spans from September 23rd to the 30th.
During this period, the delegation is set to engage in discussions with the top leadership of the CPC. This strategic visit signifies continued efforts to reinforce the collaboration and dialogue between the CPI(M) and the CPC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
