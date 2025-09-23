Akhilesh Yadav Vows Justice for Azam Khan After Release

In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed elation over the release of veteran leader Azam Khan from incarceration, pledging to annul all 'false' charges against him once the party reclaims power in Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan, a former state cabinet minister and a pivotal figure in the Samajwadi Party's foundation, secured bail and was freed from Sitapur jail after almost two years in custody. This event marked a momentous day for the party and its supporters, with Yadav highlighting Khan's contributions to the socialist movement.

Criticizing the current administration, Yadav insinuated discrepancies in the justice system by pointing to instances where the ruling party's members, including the chief minister and his deputy, had their cases revoked post-election. He promised similar relief for journalists and others subjected to alleged false charges under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)