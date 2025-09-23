The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has stated that there is no new evidence necessitating any revisions to the guidelines for paracetamol use among pregnant women. This common pain reliever, known as Tylenol in the United States, remains considered safe when used appropriately, according to the agency.

Despite comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to autism as part of his health policy statements, scientific studies have not supported this claim. These remarks have brought unfounded assumptions into the spotlight, stirring debate within the medical community.

The EMA reassures that current evidence does not associate paracetamol use during pregnancy with autism. They advise that paracetamol can be taken by expecting mothers if needed, but recommend using the lowest possible effective dose and minimal frequency.