Left Menu

EMA Confirms Paracetamol Safety during Pregnancy

The European Medicines Agency assures there is no new evidence suggesting changes in the recommendation of paracetamol use during pregnancy. Despite U.S. President Trump's claims linking it to autism, available data shows no connection. Paracetamol can be used when necessary if dosed low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:56 IST
EMA Confirms Paracetamol Safety during Pregnancy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has stated that there is no new evidence necessitating any revisions to the guidelines for paracetamol use among pregnant women. This common pain reliever, known as Tylenol in the United States, remains considered safe when used appropriately, according to the agency.

Despite comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to autism as part of his health policy statements, scientific studies have not supported this claim. These remarks have brought unfounded assumptions into the spotlight, stirring debate within the medical community.

The EMA reassures that current evidence does not associate paracetamol use during pregnancy with autism. They advise that paracetamol can be taken by expecting mothers if needed, but recommend using the lowest possible effective dose and minimal frequency.

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

 Global
2
Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

 India
3
Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025