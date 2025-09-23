Left Menu

Trump Scraps Meeting with Democrats Amid Government Funding Dispute

President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled meeting with Democratic leaders over a federal funding dispute. He cited a lack of productivity as his reason and demanded concessions before further discussions. The move raises concerns about a potential government shutdown if a resolution is not reached.

Updated: 23-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was canceling a planned meeting with leading Democratic figures concerning federal government funding. The decision comes amid a dispute where Trump demands certain commitments before engaging in further talks.

In a social media post, Trump asserted that meeting with Democratic congressional leaders under current conditions would not yield productive outcomes. His decision adds tension to the ongoing discussions regarding funding and raises the specter of a potential government shutdown.

The refusal to meet without preliminary agreement highlights deepening partisan divides as both sides continue to argue over budget priorities and legislative conditions. The stalemate has significant implications for government operations and federal employees as the deadline to reach a funding decision approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

