Left Menu

US Lawmakers Meet Indian Panel: A Silent Diaspora and Strengthening Ties

A parliamentary panel in India discussed recent US policies with visiting American lawmakers, questioning the Indian-American diaspora's silence. Despite policy disagreements, both sides are eager to maintain strong ties. The rise in H-1B visa fees and tariffs were key topics, with ongoing commitment to the bilateral strategic partnership underscored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:25 IST
US Lawmakers Meet Indian Panel: A Silent Diaspora and Strengthening Ties
  • Country:
  • India

A recent meeting between a parliamentary panel in India and visiting US lawmakers highlighted key issues in bilateral ties, focusing on adversarial American policies that affect India. The panel questioned the conspicuous silence of the Indian-American diaspora regarding these developments.

US lawmakers, all Democrats critical of then-President Trump's policies, shared concerns over increased H-1B visa fees and tariffs on Indian goods. Despite these challenges, the visiting lawmakers emphasized their commitment to fostering a strong strategic partnership with India, acknowledging the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora.

The interaction was not initially planned but underscored a mutual desire to maintain robust ties. Discussions also covered US sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar Port, developed by India. The panel urged the diaspora to voice concerns and influence policy in favor of strengthening India-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global
2
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
3
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025