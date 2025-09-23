US Lawmakers Meet Indian Panel: A Silent Diaspora and Strengthening Ties

A recent meeting between a parliamentary panel in India and visiting US lawmakers highlighted key issues in bilateral ties, focusing on adversarial American policies that affect India. The panel questioned the conspicuous silence of the Indian-American diaspora regarding these developments.

US lawmakers, all Democrats critical of then-President Trump's policies, shared concerns over increased H-1B visa fees and tariffs on Indian goods. Despite these challenges, the visiting lawmakers emphasized their commitment to fostering a strong strategic partnership with India, acknowledging the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora.

The interaction was not initially planned but underscored a mutual desire to maintain robust ties. Discussions also covered US sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar Port, developed by India. The panel urged the diaspora to voice concerns and influence policy in favor of strengthening India-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)