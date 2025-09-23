Trump's Bold Claims of Peace: Seven Wars Ended in Seven Months

At the UN General Assembly, former US President Donald Trump reiterated claims of his role in ending multiple global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan dispute. Emphasizing his solo efforts, Trump criticized the UN for its passive stance on conflict resolution.

Trump asserted that he resolved 'unendable' wars in just seven months and stressed that actions, not words, solve conflicts. He lamented the UN's inaction, stating his leadership brought peace and saved countless lives.

Highlighting his peace efforts, Trump also expressed dissatisfaction at not being recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize. He maintained that his accomplishments in war resolution were driven by humanitarian aims rather than personal accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)