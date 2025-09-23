Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims of Peace: Seven Wars Ended in Seven Months

In a UN General Assembly speech, Donald Trump claimed credit for ending several longstanding conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan. The former president criticized the UN's inaction and highlighted his alleged peace achievements, stressing that saving lives was more important than accolades like the Nobel Peace Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the UN General Assembly, former US President Donald Trump reiterated claims of his role in ending multiple global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan dispute. Emphasizing his solo efforts, Trump criticized the UN for its passive stance on conflict resolution.

Trump asserted that he resolved 'unendable' wars in just seven months and stressed that actions, not words, solve conflicts. He lamented the UN's inaction, stating his leadership brought peace and saved countless lives.

Highlighting his peace efforts, Trump also expressed dissatisfaction at not being recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize. He maintained that his accomplishments in war resolution were driven by humanitarian aims rather than personal accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

