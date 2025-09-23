Azam Khan Walks Free: Justice Prevails After 23 Months

Azam Khan, a founder member of the Samajwadi Party, was released on bail from Sitapur jail, marking the end of a nearly two-year imprisonment. The party's chief, Akhilesh Yadav, celebrated the release as a triumph of justice and promised to withdraw all cases deemed false against Khan.

Shortly after his release, Khan, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh, expressed gratitude to his supporters and dismissed rumors of joining the Bahujan Samaj Party. As he returned to Rampur, a crowd greeted him with signs of support, while his convoy was briefly halted by police barricades.

The release came after a recent bail grant from the Allahabad High Court concerning an alleged land encroachment case. Party leaders emphasized Khan's role in the socialist movement, while continuing to criticize the current government for allegedly filing fabricated charges against opposition members.