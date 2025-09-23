Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Western countries for acknowledging a Palestinian state, arguing it would empower Hamas. During a United Nations General Assembly speech, Trump emphasized the importance of freeing hostages held in Gaza, following violence instigated by Hamas nearly two years ago.

Recent decisions by countries such as France, Britain, and Canada to recognize Palestine stem from dissatisfaction over Israel's Gaza operations. These moves, intended to support a two-state solution, have instead intensified rifts with both Israel and its allied United States.

Trump met leaders from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza's future governance, without Hamas, and potential military aid and funding. Despite international pressure, both the U.S. and Israel have resisted changes to their stance on Palestinian statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)