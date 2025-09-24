Left Menu

Broadcast Giants Pull Plug on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Amid Controversy

Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcasting have decided not to air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC stations despite ABC's decision to resume the show. The suspension occurred due to comments by Kimmel about a conservative activist's assassination, leading to FCC warnings and political controversy.

In a surprising move, major U.S. broadcasters Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcasting have chosen not to resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC affiliates. This decision comes as a response to recent remarks by Kimmel, which prompted warnings from the FCC.

The broadcast was initially suspended after Kimmel made controversial comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The FCC had warned local broadcasters of potential fines or license losses, prompting a political uproar.

Despite Disney's announcement to resume the show, both Nexstar and Sinclair opted out, with Nexstar citing an indefinite pre-emption. Meanwhile, Sinclair will proceed by broadcasting news programs instead of the talk show.

