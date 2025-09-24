Left Menu

Trump's Fiery UN Speech: Criticism, Warnings, and Nobel Aspirations

In a UN speech, President Donald Trump criticized the global body, urged a move away from green energy and migration policies, and highlighted his foreign policy achievements. Despite his sharp criticisms, he reiterated U.S. support for the UN, expressing aspirations for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:16 IST
President Donald Trump issued a scathing critique of the United Nations in a fiery speech on Tuesday, emphasizing America's shift under his leadership. He expressed concerns over Europe's embrace of what he called a 'double-tailed monster' of green energy and liberal migration policies.

During his one-hour address to the UN General Assembly, Trump oscillated between praising his administration's achievements and rebuking the global organization for its inaction. While lauding efforts to bolster American strength and end various global conflicts, he also expressed his ambitions for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Despite his criticism of international bodies, Trump reassured support for the UN post-speech, acknowledging its potential for peace. Meanwhile, Trump took a hard stance against European policies, warning European nations of economic ruin, and criticized the international push for Palestinian statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

