Trump's Fiery UN Speech: A Return to 'America First'

In a heated address to the United Nations, President Donald Trump criticized the global body and praised his administration's policies. He warned against Europe's migration and energy policies, indicated a shift in stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, and reiterated opposition to Palestinian statehood. Trump's speech marked a return to an 'America First' approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:20 IST
In a fiery and contentious speech before the United Nations, President Donald Trump branded the institution as ineffective, highlighting a return to his 'America First' agenda. His address was both a celebration of his administration's accomplishments and a criticism of other nations' policies, particularly targeting Europe for its stance on migration and green energy.

Trump's speech also marked a significant pivot in his stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, indicating newfound support for Ukraine reclaiming its lost territories, aided by NATO allies. The U.S. president additionally condemned movements toward Palestinian statehood, maintaining a firm opposition to rewarding actions he deemed supportive of terrorism.

Throughout, Trump utilized the platform to assert his policies and critique the U.N. for inadequate action, while seeking affirmation as a global peacemaker, going so far as to express his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize. His remarks painted a clear picture of an administration firmly aligned with nationalist principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

