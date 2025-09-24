Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a scheduled meeting with top Democratic congressional leaders has amplified concerns over a possible partial government shutdown next week. The breakdown disrupts negotiations over government funding, as both the President and Democrats engage in a blame game, raising stakes ahead of the fiscal deadline.

Disagreements persist over securing enough votes in Congress to pass a stopgap funding bill essential for keeping government operations running beyond October 1. Democrats emphasize the urgency of extending an expiring tax credit critical to healthcare access, while Republicans argue for a different legislative approach.

The partisan divide is further deepened by Republican reluctance to consider extending the healthcare tax credit in the stopgap measure. With the Senate being pivotal due to its Republican majority and the House already in recess, the risk of a shutdown remains prominent as lawmakers scramble for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)