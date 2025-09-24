Left Menu

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

The looming threat of a U.S. government shutdown intensified as President Trump canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders to discuss funding. The disagreement centers around discretionary funding and extending a health insurance tax credit, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:59 IST
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a scheduled meeting with top Democratic congressional leaders has amplified concerns over a possible partial government shutdown next week. The breakdown disrupts negotiations over government funding, as both the President and Democrats engage in a blame game, raising stakes ahead of the fiscal deadline.

Disagreements persist over securing enough votes in Congress to pass a stopgap funding bill essential for keeping government operations running beyond October 1. Democrats emphasize the urgency of extending an expiring tax credit critical to healthcare access, while Republicans argue for a different legislative approach.

The partisan divide is further deepened by Republican reluctance to consider extending the healthcare tax credit in the stopgap measure. With the Senate being pivotal due to its Republican majority and the House already in recess, the risk of a shutdown remains prominent as lawmakers scramble for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025