Zelenskiy Surprised by Trump's Remarks on Kyiv's Potential Land Recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed surprise at U.S. President Donald Trump's statements suggesting that Kyiv could reclaim all its Russian-occupied territories. These remarks were made by Trump during Fox News' 'Special Report' program. The comments have sparked discussions about geopolitical strategies in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 03:45 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday expressed surprise at recent remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump. During an appearance on Fox News' 'Special Report,' Trump stated he believed Kyiv could reclaim all the land currently occupied by Russia, a statement that has caught the Ukrainian leader off guard.

The comments by the U.S. President have sparked a flurry of discussions among geopolitical analysts who are closely monitoring the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy's reaction indicates uncertainty regarding U.S. support and the potential for reclaiming the territories.

As the situation unfolds, attention is being drawn to the international response and diplomatic strategies that might emerge following Trump's bold predictions. Observers are keen to understand the implications of these statements on future diplomatic relations and military strategies.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

